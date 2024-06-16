Journalist Nikita Tsitsagi Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack

Photographer Nikita Tsitsagi, who was working for Russian news website News.ru, has been killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Donbas, the news site reported.

"Our correspondent Nikita Tsitsagi was killed in an attack by Ukrainian armed forces drones," the site said. "We offer our condolences to Nikita's family and friends."

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

