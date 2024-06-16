Left Menu

Journalist Nikita Tsitsagi Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack

Photographer Nikita Tsitsagi, working for Russian news site News.ru, was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Donbas region. The site confirmed the incident and offered condolences to his family and friends.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 12:36 IST
Photographer Nikita Tsitsagi, who was working for Russian news website News.ru, has been killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Donbas, the news site reported.

"Our correspondent Nikita Tsitsagi was killed in an attack by Ukrainian armed forces drones," the site said. "We offer our condolences to Nikita's family and friends."

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

