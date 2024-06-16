German Police Shoot and Wound Man Threatening With Axe Before Euro 2024 Match

German law enforcement officers shot and injured a man who menaced them with an axe and a firebomb in Hamburg's St. Pauli district. The tension unfolded mere hours before the northern city was set to host a Euro 2024 soccer match featuring the Netherlands and Poland.

The man is undergoing medical treatment, according to a statement posted on X by Hamburg police. Details surrounding his condition and motives remain scarce at this time.

The incident injected an element of chaos into the bustling area, swarming with fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming game.

