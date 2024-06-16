Left Menu

German Police Shoot and Wound Man Threatening With Axe Before Euro 2024 Match

In Hamburg, German police shot and wounded a man threatening them with an axe and a firebomb. The incident took place in the St. Pauli area hours before a Euro 2024 match. The man is now receiving medical treatment, but further details are yet to be provided.

German law enforcement officers shot and injured a man who menaced them with an axe and a firebomb in Hamburg's St. Pauli district. The tension unfolded mere hours before the northern city was set to host a Euro 2024 soccer match featuring the Netherlands and Poland.

The man is undergoing medical treatment, according to a statement posted on X by Hamburg police. Details surrounding his condition and motives remain scarce at this time.

The incident injected an element of chaos into the bustling area, swarming with fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming game.

