Left Menu

EVM Controversy: Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav Raise Concerns

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have raised serious concerns about the transparency and credibility of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in India's electoral process. They demand a return to ballot papers, amid claims from various quarters about potential EVM tampering and lack of accountability.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 18:42 IST
EVM Controversy: Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav Raise Concerns
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi: In a renewed wave of skepticism surrounding India's electronic voting machines (EVMs), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday described them as a 'black box' shrouded in opacity. He emphasized that pressing concerns are mounting regarding the transparency of the electoral process in the country.

Echoing these concerns, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the credibility of EVMs and called for future elections to be conducted through traditional ballot papers. 'Democracy ends up becoming a sham and prone to fraud when institutions lack accountability,' Gandhi warned in a social media post, highlighting a report alleging suspicious activity involving an EVM in Mumbai's North-West seat elections.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also contributed to the debate, suggesting that the risk of EVMs being hacked, however minimal, is substantial enough to consider their elimination. Contradicting Musk's assertions, former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar defended India's EVMs as secure and unconnected to any internet or external networks, inviting Musk for a tutorial on their system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024