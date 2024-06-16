EVM Controversy: Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav Raise Concerns

New Delhi: In a renewed wave of skepticism surrounding India's electronic voting machines (EVMs), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday described them as a 'black box' shrouded in opacity. He emphasized that pressing concerns are mounting regarding the transparency of the electoral process in the country.

Echoing these concerns, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the credibility of EVMs and called for future elections to be conducted through traditional ballot papers. 'Democracy ends up becoming a sham and prone to fraud when institutions lack accountability,' Gandhi warned in a social media post, highlighting a report alleging suspicious activity involving an EVM in Mumbai's North-West seat elections.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also contributed to the debate, suggesting that the risk of EVMs being hacked, however minimal, is substantial enough to consider their elimination. Contradicting Musk's assertions, former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar defended India's EVMs as secure and unconnected to any internet or external networks, inviting Musk for a tutorial on their system.

