AAP Urges Union Minister CR Paatil for Immediate Water Relief in Delhi

A delegation of AAP MLAs has urgently petitioned Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, imploring him to ensure Haryana supplies water to Delhi. MLA Dilip Pandey highlighted the severe water shortage exacerbated by Yamuna's declining levels, stressing its impact during the oppressive heatwave.

Pandey noted that all AAP MLAs had contacted Paatil, emphasizing the need for inter-state coordination to secure water for the two crore residents of Delhi. He criticized water 'mafias' for siphoning off water from Munak Canal, calling for immediate intervention.

Efforts by Delhi's water minister Atishi and the AAP MLAs were highlighted, as they work tirelessly on the ground alongside various departments to prevent water wastage. Despite the AAP's pressing concerns, Paatil was unavailable at his residence when the delegation visited.

