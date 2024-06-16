Left Menu

AAP Urges Union Minister CR Paatil for Immediate Water Relief in Delhi

AAP MLAs have petitioned Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil for immediate water relief in Delhi, citing a worsening water crisis. The falling levels of the Yamuna are reducing water supply, exacerbated by water theft from Munak Canal. AAP demands urgent state coordination to address the issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 20:39 IST
AAP Urges Union Minister CR Paatil for Immediate Water Relief in Delhi
CR Paatil
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of AAP MLAs has urgently petitioned Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, imploring him to ensure Haryana supplies water to Delhi. MLA Dilip Pandey highlighted the severe water shortage exacerbated by Yamuna's declining levels, stressing its impact during the oppressive heatwave.

Pandey noted that all AAP MLAs had contacted Paatil, emphasizing the need for inter-state coordination to secure water for the two crore residents of Delhi. He criticized water 'mafias' for siphoning off water from Munak Canal, calling for immediate intervention.

Efforts by Delhi's water minister Atishi and the AAP MLAs were highlighted, as they work tirelessly on the ground alongside various departments to prevent water wastage. Despite the AAP's pressing concerns, Paatil was unavailable at his residence when the delegation visited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024