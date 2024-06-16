Controversy Over Alleged EVM Manipulation in Mumbai North West

A controversy has erupted in Mumbai North West over alleged manipulation of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) during the recent vote counting. A poll official clarified that the EVM system is standalone and has robust safeguards to prevent any form of tampering. Furthermore, it was asserted that no OTP is required to unlock the machine, countering misinformation from media reports.

District Returning Officer, Vandana Suryavanshi, addressed the claims during a press conference. Responding to a news article about Ravindra Waikar's kin using a mobile phone connected to an EVM, Suryavanshi emphasized that the machine is non-programmable and lacks wireless communication capabilities. She accused the media of spreading lies and issued notices to the involved publications, demanding their response within 24 hours.

Adding to the complexity, Mumbai police have booked Mangesh Pandilkar, Waikar's brother-in-law, under IPC section 188 for allegedly using a mobile phone at the counting center. Senior political figures, including former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, have called for a probe, underscoring the significance of the allegations. Suryavanshi assured that the inquiry is ongoing and asserted the integrity of the existing vote counting protocols.

