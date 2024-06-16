Israel Implements Daily Tactical Pause in Gaza to Facilitate Humanitarian Aid

Israel's military has announced a tactical pause in fighting along a key route in southern Gaza, aiming to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians caught in the throes of war. The pause, effective during daytime hours from 8 am to 7 pm daily, is designed to alleviate the backlog at the Israel-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing, the primary entry point for aid supplies.

The announcement comes amid increasing international pressure, including from Israel's closest ally, the United States, for a comprehensive cease-fire to address the escalating humanitarian crisis. The pause covers about 12 kilometers of road in the Rafah area but does not extend to other parts of the conflict-ridden territory.

Despite criticism from ultranationalists within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, who oppose any halt in the fighting, the military emphasized that combat operations will continue in southern Gaza outside the specified pause hours. As Muslims mark the major Eid Al-Adha holiday, Israel's decision follows discussions with the United Nations and international aid agencies.

