BJP Rekindles Demand for CBI Probe into Mamita Meher Murder

Just days after their electoral triumph in Odisha, the BJP is once again urging for a CBI investigation into the high-profile murder of Mamita Meher, a school teacher slain in 2021. Kantabanji MLA Laxman Bag recently met with the bereaved parents to discuss the unresolved case.

MLA Bag's visit to Mamita's parents in Jharni village on Sunday comes amid mounting frustrations over the stalled investigation following the mysterious death of main suspect Gobinda Sahu. Mamita's father, Surendra, has repeatedly called for a CBI probe, lamenting the previous government's inaction and requesting an audience with Chief Minister Mohan Majhi to present their case directly.

Mamita's mother, Tulashi, sought Bag's help in securing employment for their son. Bag, speaking to reporters, underscored his commitment to justice for Mamita, criticizing the former BJD government for ignoring demands for a CBI inquiry. The BJP, as the principal opposition, had earlier staged numerous protests linking top BJD leader D S Mishra to the case. With the BJP now in power, the push for a thorough investigation is being renewed.

