Tragic End for Missing American Base Jumper in Himachal Pradesh
Three days after going missing, American base jumper Trevor Bokstaahlar's body was found in a ravine in Himachal Pradesh. Discovered by a drone, his parachute led teams to his location. Investigations suggest it was an accident, and the American Embassy has been notified.
- Country:
- India
Three days after the disappearance of American citizen Trevor Bokstaahlar, his body was discovered in a ravine between Kee and Tashigang in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district on Sunday. According to police reports, the 31-year-old went missing on Thursday while visiting Spiti Valley.
Authorities launched an extensive search operation, during which a motorcycle rented by Bokstaahlar was found in a deserted area close to Tashigang. A drone later identified a parachute stuck in a deep ravine, believed to belong to Bokstaahlar, a known base jumper. Utilizing the Dogra Regiment of the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), trained rescue teams retrieved Trevor's body.
Preliminary findings suggest an accidental demise. The American Embassy has been informed, and the body will be handed over after necessary formalities are completed, Superintendent of Police Mayank Chaudhary stated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Israel's Daring Hostage Rescue Operation Amid Gaza Conflict
Over 274 Palestinians Killed in Unprecedented Israeli Rescue Operation
Sahastra Tal Trek Tragedy: Complete Rescue Operation Concludes
World News Roundup: Instability, Economics, and Rescue Operations
Massive Rescue Operation in Maharashtra for Trapped Excavator Operator