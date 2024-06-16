Aaditya Thackeray Alleges Cover-Up of Mumbai Water Cuts by BMC

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of disseminating false information about water cuts in Mumbai. According to Thackeray, the metropolis is experiencing a significant 40 per cent water reduction, with civic officials opting to remain silent.

'Normally, during April and May, the city faces 5-10 per cent water cut, but this time it was not implemented due to the Lok Sabha polls from April 19 to May 20 in the state. However, the water cut is now in place but people have not been informed about it,' Thackeray claimed.

The Worli MLA and former Maharashtra minister demands that BMC commissioner-cum-administrator, Bhushan Gagrani, provide factual data to the public.

