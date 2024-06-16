Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Alleges Cover-Up of Mumbai Water Cuts by BMC

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of misleading the public about ongoing water cuts in Mumbai. Thackeray claims officials have remained silent on a substantial 40% water cut in the city and demands transparency from BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 23:08 IST
Aaditya Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of disseminating false information about water cuts in Mumbai. According to Thackeray, the metropolis is experiencing a significant 40 per cent water reduction, with civic officials opting to remain silent.

'Normally, during April and May, the city faces 5-10 per cent water cut, but this time it was not implemented due to the Lok Sabha polls from April 19 to May 20 in the state. However, the water cut is now in place but people have not been informed about it,' Thackeray claimed.

The Worli MLA and former Maharashtra minister demands that BMC commissioner-cum-administrator, Bhushan Gagrani, provide factual data to the public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

