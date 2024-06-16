Heightened Security Measures Post Jammu Attacks: Authorities Conduct Mall Safety Review

In response to the recent wave of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 10 lives, including seven pilgrims and a CRPF jawan, authorities have ramped up security measures. On Sunday, police conducted a thorough security review at the popular Wave Mall in the city.

According to a spokesperson, the detailed assessment at the Wave Mall encompassed perimeter security, parking area management, floor security, access control, and crowd management. Officials evaluated crowd evacuation protocols and the effectiveness of mall security personnel.

The review was led by Kishtwar's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom and Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav, who conducted a comprehensive briefing session attended by magistrates and senior officers from both the police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Strategic directives were issued to enhance preparedness and ensure seamless inter-agency cooperation. Additionally, a joint city-wide flag march promoted security awareness and collective responsibility among citizens ahead of the upcoming festival season.

