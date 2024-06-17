Left Menu

West Bengal Governor Orders Kolkata Police to Vacate Raj Bhavan

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose ordered Kolkata Police to vacate Raj Bhavan premises. The governor plans to convert the police outpost near the North Gate into a 'Jan Manch' for public access. This decision follows a recent incident where police prevented BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from meeting the governor.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2024 08:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 08:39 IST
West Bengal Governor Orders Kolkata Police to Vacate Raj Bhavan
West Bengal Governor
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose took decisive action on Monday morning, instructing Kolkata Police officers stationed at the Raj Bhavan to vacate the premises immediately. This directive is part of Bose's plan to turn the police outpost near the Raj Bhavan's North Gate into a 'Jan Manch'—a public platform aimed at enhancing civic engagement.

An official confirmed the governor's orders, which compel all police officers, including the officer-in-charge, to leave the governor's residence without delay. This move comes in the wake of an incident where police barred BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and alleged victims of post-poll violence from meeting the governor, despite his prior written permission.

The governor's bold decision underlines his commitment to establishing a more open and accessible public forum at the Raj Bhavan, reflecting his resolve to bridge gaps between administrative confines and public discourse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024