West Bengal Governor Orders Kolkata Police to Vacate Raj Bhavan

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose took decisive action on Monday morning, instructing Kolkata Police officers stationed at the Raj Bhavan to vacate the premises immediately. This directive is part of Bose's plan to turn the police outpost near the Raj Bhavan's North Gate into a 'Jan Manch'—a public platform aimed at enhancing civic engagement.

An official confirmed the governor's orders, which compel all police officers, including the officer-in-charge, to leave the governor's residence without delay. This move comes in the wake of an incident where police barred BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and alleged victims of post-poll violence from meeting the governor, despite his prior written permission.

The governor's bold decision underlines his commitment to establishing a more open and accessible public forum at the Raj Bhavan, reflecting his resolve to bridge gaps between administrative confines and public discourse.

