Amit Shah's Manipur Security Review Amid Ethnic Violence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to conduct a high-level review of Manipur's security situation on Monday, following a year-long spate of ethnic violence.

Senior officials from both central and state governments, as well as other security forces, will be present at the meeting, sources reveal.

On Sunday, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey met with Shah in Delhi, where they discussed the ongoing violence in the Northeastern state. The ethnic clashes began on May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The conflict has claimed over 220 lives.

The Meitei community constitutes 53% of Manipur's population and predominantly resides in the Imphal Valley. Tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, account for 40% and live mainly in the hill districts.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the urgent need for peace in Manipur during a gathering in Nagpur on June 10. He urged the nation to prioritize resolving the situation in the troubled state.

"Manipur is burning, and people are facing its extreme heat," Bhagwat stated, emphasizing the necessity of moving beyond political rhetoric to address the pressing issues.

