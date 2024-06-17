Left Menu

Amit Shah's Manipur Security Review Amid Ethnic Violence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review the security situation in Manipur, which has been plagued by ethnic violence for over a year. The high-level meeting will include senior officials from both central and state governments. The ethnic violence started on May 3, 2023, and has since resulted in over 220 deaths.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 10:40 IST
Amit Shah's Manipur Security Review Amid Ethnic Violence
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to conduct a high-level review of Manipur's security situation on Monday, following a year-long spate of ethnic violence.

Senior officials from both central and state governments, as well as other security forces, will be present at the meeting, sources reveal.

On Sunday, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey met with Shah in Delhi, where they discussed the ongoing violence in the Northeastern state. The ethnic clashes began on May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The conflict has claimed over 220 lives.

The Meitei community constitutes 53% of Manipur's population and predominantly resides in the Imphal Valley. Tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, account for 40% and live mainly in the hill districts.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the urgent need for peace in Manipur during a gathering in Nagpur on June 10. He urged the nation to prioritize resolving the situation in the troubled state.

"Manipur is burning, and people are facing its extreme heat," Bhagwat stated, emphasizing the necessity of moving beyond political rhetoric to address the pressing issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024