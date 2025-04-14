Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Meitei Pilgrimage Halted Amid Security Concerns in Manipur's Thangjing Hills

Meitei pilgrims in Manipur halted their journey to the sacred Thangjing hills due to tensions with the Kuki-Zo community. Community elders advised against crossing a security-heavy buffer zone. Ethnic violence since May 2023 has increased tensions, prompting security reinforcement. Meitei Heritage Society demands respect for religious freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moirang | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A planned pilgrimage by the Meitei people to Manipur's sacred Thangjing hills was called off, following advice from community elders due to mounting tensions with the Kuki-Zo population. The pilgrimage would have required crossing a heavily monitored buffer zone, which has been a hotspot for the ongoing ethnic strife.

The situation in the area remains tense, with security intensified across key districts like Bishnupur and Churachandpur. The violence, rooted in disputes over Meitei community demands and tribal rights, dates back to May 2023, resulting in significant unrest and casualties. Despite the attempt to maintain peace, the pilgrimage was deemed too risky given the current volatile environment.

In light of the security concerns, the Meitei Heritage Society has called for adherence to constitutional rights, emphasizing that prohibiting the pilgrimage infringes on religious freedom. As the area awaits calmer days, both communities are urged to seek peaceful resolutions to ensure the safety and rights of all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

