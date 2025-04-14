Tensions Rise Over Meitei Pilgrimage to Sacred Thangjing Hill

Security has been significantly increased in Manipur's Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts due to rising tensions between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. This comes as many Meiteis embark on their annual pilgrimage to the Thangjing foothills, a site revered as sacred, amid protests from the Kuki-Zo community urging them to cancel the journey.

Officials have confirmed that heightened security measures are in place in Kwakta and Phougakchai Ikhai in Bishnupur district to avert potential incidents along the pilgrimage route, which passes through these key areas. The traditional pilgrimage involves the Meitei community visiting Thangjing Hill each April, with many already gathered in the region offering prayers and preparing for the pilgrimage.

Tensions flared as members of the Kuki-Zo community staged demonstrations on Sunday at Thangjing Hill in Churachandpur district to oppose the Meitei pilgrimage. The demonstrators warned that any attempt to cross the heavily guarded buffer zone separating the Meitei-controlled Imphal Valley and Kuki-dominated hill districts could lead to conflict. The Meitei Heritage Society has emphasized the need for rule of law and protection of constitutional rights, while Kuki-Zo organizations remain steadfast in their opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)