Manoj Jarange Advocates for Dhangar Reservation, Calls for Unity Among OBC Leaders

Activist Manoj Jarange on Monday called on OBC leaders to prioritize securing reservation for the Dhangar community under the ST category, rather than criticizing the demand for a Maratha quota.

In a press briefing, Jarange clarified that OBC leaders are not their enemies, and asserted that the Marathas would back the Dhangar community in their quest for reservation under the Scheduled Tribes category. Jarange suspended his indefinite fast over the Maratha quota on June 13, after dialoguing with Maharashtra's minister Shambhuraj Desai and Shiv Sena MP Sandipan Bhumare in Jalna district.

Jarange underscored that the discussion should pivot toward ensuring educational opportunities for Dhangar children, who often have to graze cattle and work on farms. Highlighting the limited impact of politics on the masses, he stressed that only a few individuals benefit from political engagement, urging leaders to focus on broader educational goals.

