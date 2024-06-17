Kremlin Confirms Prisoner Exchange Talks for Journalist Evan Gershkovich
The Kremlin confirmed that discussions have taken place regarding a potential prisoner exchange for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that these contacts should remain confidential. He also refused to comment on the closed trial of Gershkovich, stating it was a court's decision.
The Kremlin said on Monday that contacts had taken place over a possible prisoner exchange involving Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich but that they should remain far from the media.
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on why Gershkovich's trial was to be closed, saying it was a court decision.
