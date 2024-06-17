17-Year-Old Detained for Attempted Murder After Recklessly Hitting Woman with Car

In a shocking turn of events, a 17-year-old boy was detained for attempt to murder after allegedly knocking down a woman with his car following a heated dispute in Pune's Vadgaon Ghenand village.

According to police, the woman escaped with minor injuries. A video circulating on social media shows the car being driven recklessly, culminating in the collision.

The incident stemmed from a dispute between the families of the juvenile and the woman, with tensions escalating on Saturday when the minor hurled abuses and threatened the woman's family. Subsequently, he drove the vehicle in a menacing manner, striking the woman. Police have also linked the young driver to an earlier fatal car accident in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.

