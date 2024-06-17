Collision in Contested Waters: Chinese and Philippine Vessels Clash near Spratly Islands

A Chinese vessel and a Philippine supply ship collided near the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea on Monday, China's coast guard reported, escalating territorial disputes that have alarmed several nations.

The collision occurred when a Philippine supply ship entered waters near the Second Thomas Shoal. The Philippines asserts this area falls within its internationally recognized exclusive economic zone, backed by a 2016 international arbitration ruling that invalidated China's extensive claims based on historical grounds.

The Chinese coast guard accused the Philippine vessel of ignoring warnings and approaching dangerously, resulting in the collision. Conversely, the Philippine military condemned the Chinese coast guard's narrative, defending its right to routine resupply missions within its economic zone.

