Akhilesh Yadav Slams Modi Government Over Exam Scandals

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Modi government for irregularities in competitive exams. He highlighted issues like paper leaks and exam rigging, calling it a 'mental tragedy' impacting students and parents. Yadav demanded that the government address these issues from a psychological standpoint and eradicate corruption.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-06-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 18:46 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief, has strongly criticized the Modi government for its alleged involvement in irregularities surrounding competitive examinations. Yadav accused the ruling administration of corrupt practices affecting the youth.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister highlighted significant issues such as the leaking of question papers, center-based rigging, and manipulation of results. He termed these problems as 'mental tragedies' impacting not just the examinees but also their parents.

Yadav questioned the integrity of re-conducted exams, citing fears that government-protected 'examination mafia' could perpetuate scams. He urged the government to address these crises from a psychological perspective and free the youth from pervasive corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

