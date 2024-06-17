Heroic Effort in North Sikkim: 50 Tourists Rescued Amid Devastating Rains

In a significant rescue operation, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) successfully evacuated around 50 tourists from North Sikkim's Lachung on Monday before poor weather conditions forced a temporary halt. Remaining tourists are set to be moved on Tuesday.

The BRO commenced rescue operations following the restoration of connectivity between Chungthang and Mangan through a recently constructed bridge over the Teesta river at Toong. Coordination with civil administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was crucial in this effort.

Ongoing heavy rains since June 12 have caused widespread destruction in Mangan, leading to multiple landslides and cutting off access to many areas. The collapse of a newly built suspension bridge at Sanklang compounded the crisis, severing links to North Sikkim and Dzongu.

Despite severe weather, the BRO, under Project Swastik, deployed extensive manpower and machinery to restore connectivity. Their swift response emphasizes their dedication and resilience in these challenging circumstances.

