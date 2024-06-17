Left Menu

Heroic Effort in North Sikkim: 50 Tourists Rescued Amid Devastating Rains

Around 50 tourists were rescued from North Sikkim's Lachung by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Monday. Rescue efforts were temporarily suspended due to bad weather. Incessant rains caused multiple landslides and connectivity issues, leaving 1,200-1,500 tourists stranded. Restoration efforts are ongoing to restore connectivity and rescue the remaining tourists.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 17-06-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 18:49 IST
Heroic Effort in North Sikkim: 50 Tourists Rescued Amid Devastating Rains
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant rescue operation, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) successfully evacuated around 50 tourists from North Sikkim's Lachung on Monday before poor weather conditions forced a temporary halt. Remaining tourists are set to be moved on Tuesday.

The BRO commenced rescue operations following the restoration of connectivity between Chungthang and Mangan through a recently constructed bridge over the Teesta river at Toong. Coordination with civil administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was crucial in this effort.

Ongoing heavy rains since June 12 have caused widespread destruction in Mangan, leading to multiple landslides and cutting off access to many areas. The collapse of a newly built suspension bridge at Sanklang compounded the crisis, severing links to North Sikkim and Dzongu.

Despite severe weather, the BRO, under Project Swastik, deployed extensive manpower and machinery to restore connectivity. Their swift response emphasizes their dedication and resilience in these challenging circumstances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024