Punjab CM Enforces Zero Tolerance on Corruption, Launches Help Centers

In a decisive move to eliminate corruption, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann issued strict directives to senior officers, warning that any official involvement in corrupt activities will result in district heads being held accountable. Addressing a media briefing, Mann announced the establishment of 'mukh mantri sahayta kendra' in each district, aimed at streamlining public services through time-bound processes.

Mann conducted a meeting with all deputy commissioners, highlighting that development work had previously been stalled due to the Model Code of Conduct enforced during the Lok Sabha polls. He instructed officers to prioritize the completion of pending projects and ensure that services in government offices do not encounter bureaucratic delays or corruption.

The chief minister also unveiled plans for a 'chief minister dashboard' that utilizes artificial intelligence to provide real-time updates on the performance of government departments. The initiative underscores Mann's commitment to transparency and efficiency in governance, reinforcing his zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

