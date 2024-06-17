Left Menu

Massive Response: 17.76 Lakh Applications for Maharashtra Police Recruitment Drive

A recruitment drive for 17,471 constabulary positions in Maharashtra police, starting June 19, has attracted 17.76 lakh applications. The drive includes roles for constables, drivers, band men, SRPF personnel, and jail staff, with specific instructions to manage scheduling conflicts for candidates attending multiple tests.

PTI | Mumbai/Thane | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:23 IST
The Maharashtra police's recruitment drive to fill 17,471 constabulary positions, set to commence on June 19, has received an overwhelming response with 17.76 lakh applications, as reported by an official on Monday.

The positions include constables, drivers, band men, SRPF personnel, and jail staff, with notable interest in the 9,595 constable positions that attracted 8,22,984 applications. Another substantial turnout was seen for the constable driver posts, reaching 1,98,300 applications for 1,686 vacancies.

Addressing logistical challenges, officials have devised a plan to accommodate candidates who might face scheduling issues by offering different dates for tests upon request, ensuring they can participate at varied locations without conflicts.

