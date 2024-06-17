Massive Response: 17.76 Lakh Applications for Maharashtra Police Recruitment Drive

The Maharashtra police's recruitment drive to fill 17,471 constabulary positions, set to commence on June 19, has received an overwhelming response with 17.76 lakh applications, as reported by an official on Monday.

The positions include constables, drivers, band men, SRPF personnel, and jail staff, with notable interest in the 9,595 constable positions that attracted 8,22,984 applications. Another substantial turnout was seen for the constable driver posts, reaching 1,98,300 applications for 1,686 vacancies.

Addressing logistical challenges, officials have devised a plan to accommodate candidates who might face scheduling issues by offering different dates for tests upon request, ensuring they can participate at varied locations without conflicts.

