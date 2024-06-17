U.S. Condemns Sentencing of Chinese Activists Huang Xueqin and Wang Jianbing
The United States has condemned the prison sentences given to women's rights activist Huang Xueqin and labor rights activist Wang Jianbing in China. The U.S. urged Beijing to release both activists immediately, highlighting China's ongoing efforts to intimidate and silence civil society.
The United States on Monday condemned prison sentences given to women's rights activist Huang Xueqin and labor rights activist Wang Jianbing in China and urged Beijing to release both activists immediately.
The sentences demonstrate China's "continued efforts to intimidate and silence civil society," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.
