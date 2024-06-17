Horrific Allegations in Muzaffarpur: Nine Accused of Captivity and Sexual Assault

A case has surfaced in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district involving severe allegations against nine individuals accused of holding young women captive for months and sexually assaulting them under the pretense of job opportunities, as per police reports.

The individuals in question are purportedly linked to a fraudulent marketing firm, according to police statements.

"All nine suspects are currently absconding, and a police search operation is under way," said Deputy SP Vinita Sinha. This case arose following court orders after a survivor filed a complaint against the accused.

"We have recorded statements from both the complainant and several victims, revealing that the accused initially contacted her via social media in June 2022, promising a good job in Muzaffarpur," Sinha elaborated.

"Upon her arrival, she was confined to a room with several other young women, later relocated to an undisclosed location, and made to solicit other women for jobs in the fake firm," Sinha continued.

The accused subsequently resided with the victims, subjecting them to physical and sexual abuse. Numerous victims were coerced into marriages and subsequently deceived into undergoing abortions, the police officer revealed.

"Whenever the victims requested their salaries, they were told they were now part of the company. One survivor eventually escaped and lodged an FIR," Sinha stated.

The initial refusal by the police to accept her complaint led the survivor to seek the court's intervention, prompting this case. Sinha mentioned an inquiry will be held to determine why the police initially dismissed her complaint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)