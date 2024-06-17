Left Menu

BJP's Fierce Protests Over Delhi's Water Crisis: AAP Under Fire

Delhi BJP leaders, MPs, and workers held protests across the capital, blaming the AAP government for a severe water shortage. Demonstrators accused AAP ministers of being complicit with the 'tanker mafia' and demanded immediate resolution. The BJP vowed to continue the protests until adequate water supply is restored.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:41 IST
BJP's Fierce Protests Over Delhi's Water Crisis: AAP Under Fire
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP leaders and MPs, alongside party workers, converged across the national capital on Monday to protest against the water shortage. The demonstrators pointed fingers at the AAP government, accusing it of gross mismanagement.

Chanting slogans, BJP members shattered empty 'matkas' (earthen pitchers), alleging residents are falling ill from consuming polluted tap water. At a Geeta Colony protest, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused the tanker mafia of diverting water once it enters Delhi, implicating AAP ministers in the scheme.

Despite AAP's decade-long rule, people still receive contaminated water, he asserted. Sachdeva showcased a video purportedly depicting an AAP MLA threatening water protestors. Multiple BJP MPs, including Manoj Tiwari and Bansuri Swaraj, joined protests in various locations, censuring Water Minister Atishi and condemning AAP's governance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024