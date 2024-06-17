Delhi's Water Crisis Sparks Political Tensions Amid Heatwave

In an escalating crisis, Congress' interim Delhi chief, Devender Yadav, has written to Lt Governor VK Saxena, urging immediate action against perpetrators of the 'unprecedented water crisis' hitting the national capital amidst a severe heatwave.

According to Yadav's statement on Monday, massive water wastage continues unabated while the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Delhi Police have failed to take decisive action against the culprits. Alleging rampant water theft from DJB pipelines, Yadav appealed for the issuance of stringent directives to officials and political leaders, calling for a collaborative effort to manage the water shortage effectively and to register FIRs against those responsible for the worsening scarcity.

Simultaneously, Delhi Water Minister Atishi made an urgent visit to the Wazirabad barrage, appealing to the Haryana government to release water into the Yamuna river. 'If no water is received, how will the water treatment plants work?' she questioned, urging swift action to alleviate the crisis that has led to public unrest, including Congress-led 'matka phod' protests across the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)