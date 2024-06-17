Illegal Construction Waste: Three Drivers Arrested in Gurugram

In a significant crackdown on illegal dumping, Gurugram police have arrested three drivers of tractor-trolleys for allegedly transporting construction and demolition waste without permission. The arrests were made following an inspection by municipal employees, officials disclosed on Monday.

An FIR was promptly registered at the Sector 37 police station, leading to the impoundment of the vehicles, police sources confirmed. The drivers, identified as Devender, Bhagwan Das from Uttar Pradesh, and Rohtash from Nuh district's Moolthan village, were released on bail after cooperating with the investigation.

Assistant engineer Krishan Kumar, who filed the complaint, stated that his team was on a routine field visit to monitor illegal waste disposal. During their inspection at Khandsa Chowk, they discovered three tractor-trolleys loaded with debris. Lacking the requisite permissions to transport the waste, the drivers were apprehended, and their vehicles seized, Kumar added.

'Per regulations, construction and demolition waste must be taken to the Basai plant allocated by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG),' said Kumar. 'The drivers had no such permissions.'

A Gurugram police spokesperson said that the drivers were charged under sections 269 and 278 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act. The investigation is still ongoing, the official added.

