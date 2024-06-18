Curfew Imposed in Balasore After Clashes; Internet Services Suspended

Odisha's Balasore town is under curfew following a clash between two groups, police confirmed on Tuesday. The district administration has also suspended internet services in specific sensitive zones and requested residents to remain indoors.

The curfew, effective from the midnight of June 17 to June 18, was imposed after Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi engaged Balasore Collector Ashish Thakare to implement swift measures to manage the unrest. The conflict began when a group of protesters staged a dharna against the blood of animal sacrifice on the road, leading to an alleged stone-pelting incident by another group.

Police, led by Additional Director General Sanjay Kumar, have made 30 arrests and are conducting flag marches to maintain order. The authorities have closed all entry points to the OT Road, restricted movement, and enforced closures of commercial establishments. The situation, though tense, is reportedly stabilizing as heavy police presence continues in sensitive areas.

