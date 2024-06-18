Left Menu

Aldrich to Plead Guilty to Federal Hate Crime Charges from Club Q Shooting

Anderson Lee Aldrich, who killed five people at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, is set to plead guilty to federal hate crime and gun charges. Already serving life in prison, Aldrich's plea deal will avoid the death penalty but result in multiple life sentences plus a 190-year sentence.

PTI | Denver | Updated: 18-06-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 10:17 IST
In a significant legal development, Anderson Lee Aldrich, responsible for the tragic killing of five individuals at Club Q in Colorado Springs, is prepared to plead guilty to federal hate crime and gun charges. This decision follows the revelation of new evidence indicating anti-gay slurs and weapon purchases made prior to the mass shooting.

Already serving life in prison for state charges, Aldrich's plea deal with federal prosecutors aims to avoid the death penalty in exchange for multiple life sentences and an additional 190-year sentence. US District Judge Charlotte Sweeney, Colorado's first openly gay federal judge, will ultimately decide on this agreement.

The court filings reveal Aldrich's premeditated bias, as evidenced by a spam campaign targeting a gay former supervisor and dissemination of a racist, antisemitic manifesto. Moreover, new findings indicate extensive weapon purchases totaling over $9,000, alongside a hand-drawn map of Club Q and tactical training material found in Aldrich's apartment. Survivors and victims continue to grapple with the enduring impact of this tragedy.

