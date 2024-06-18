Kerala High Court Seeks Probe on CM's Financial Allegations

The Kerala High Court has demanded a response from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding alleged financial transactions between his daughter's now-defunct IT firm and a private mining company. This action follows a plea from Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, seeking a probe.

Justice K Babu has also directed notices to Vijayan's daughter, her defunct firm, and the mining company to present their positions on this matter. Kuzhalnadan's move to the High Court comes after a vigilance court rejected his plea for an investigation, citing insufficient evidence to constitute corruption.

The vigilance court noted suspicions and allegations but found no factual basis for corruption charges. The Congress party has focused on these allegations following a report that claimed Rs 1.72 crore was paid to the CM's daughter by a mining company from 2017 to 2020.

