Maharashtra Agri Minister Supports OBC Quota Protection Amid Maratha Reservation Debate

In a significant political development, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde has reassured the state's OBC community that their quota will be protected amid ongoing demands for Maratha reservation. Speaking on behalf of the government, Munde stated that the demands of the fasting activists would be brought to the forefront of the government's agenda.

The activists, Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare, have been on a fast in Jalna district since June 13, demanding written assurance that the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation will not be compromised. Their protest comes in the wake of a recently passed bill that grants 10 percent reservation to Marathas in education and government jobs.

Munde, along with BJP leader Pankaja Munde, met the activists and called for the government to communicate its stance clearly to avoid further misunderstandings among various communities. Activist Manoj Jarange's demand for recognizing Kunbis as Marathas, potentially affecting the OBC quota, has further complicated the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)