Bomb Threat at Private College Triggers Police Search

A private college in Shastri Nagar received a bomb threat via email from a group claiming past responsibilities for similar threats in Delhi. Upon inspection, no suspicious items were found. Police are currently working to identify and trace the sender.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-06-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 13:43 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A private college in Shastri Nagar faced a bomb threat on Tuesday, prompting an immediate police search. The email threat claimed to be from the 'KNR' group, previously responsible for similar threats to Delhi schools last month.

Despite thorough inspections, the search yielded no suspicious items, assuring the college's safety. Authorities are intensifying efforts to identify and trace the sender.

