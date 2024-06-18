Bomb Threat at Private College Triggers Police Search

A private college in Shastri Nagar faced a bomb threat on Tuesday, prompting an immediate police search. The email threat claimed to be from the 'KNR' group, previously responsible for similar threats to Delhi schools last month.

Despite thorough inspections, the search yielded no suspicious items, assuring the college's safety. Authorities are intensifying efforts to identify and trace the sender.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)