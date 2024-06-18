Left Menu

Trial Begins for Far-Right Plotters in Germany: Unveiling the Deep State Conspiracy

Eight individuals suspected of participating in a far-right plot to overthrow the German government are on trial in Munich. The defendants face charges of high treason, forming a terrorist organization, and violent preparations. This case is part of a broader investigation involving 26 suspects and conspiracy theories.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 16:10 IST
Munich's state court witnessed a crucial phase in Germany's legal history as eight individuals stood trial for allegedly participating in a far-right plot to overthrow the government. Accused of high treason and forming a terror group, they join 26 others in a sprawling case that has captured national attention.

The plot, unearthed in late 2022, shocked the nation. Prominent suspects, including a self-styled prince and a former far-right lawmaker, had already faced the court in Frankfurt. The Munich proceedings are part of a multi-city judicial effort, underscoring the gravity of the threat.

German prosecutors argue that the suspects were driven by conspiracy theories like the Reich Citizens and QAnon ideologies. They had plans to storm the parliament and install Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss as the provisional leader post-coup, with alleged negotiations about to ensue with Russia.

