Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Approves Major Government Posts and Relaxation in Age Limits

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for a one-time relaxation of the age limit for candidates vying for 1,226 constable positions in the police department. This measure allows general candidates aged between 18 and 26 years, SC, ST, OBC, Gorkhas, and distinguished sportspersons aged between 18 and 28 years, and home guards aged 20 to 29 years to apply.

In a significant move to enhance public services, the cabinet also approved the creation and filling of over 6,630 posts in various government departments. Notably, this includes the engagement of 6,297 early childhood care and education tutors in the education sector.

Further, new offices of the superintendent of police and the superintending engineer of PWD will be established in Kangra district, and an electrical division will be opened in Una district. Additionally, a cabinet sub-committee was formed to streamline home stays and boost tourism, and another to recommend resource mobilisation.

The cabinet discussed critical issues such as forest fires, drought, water scarcity, and the state's monsoon readiness.

