Himachal Government Acts Amid Water Crisis; Cancels Leave of Jal Shakti Vibhag Employees

The Himachal Pradesh government has canceled all leaves of Jal Shakti Vibhag employees to address water scarcity and distribution issues. Engineers have been directed to ensure proper water supply amidst growing complaints of inequitable distribution and damages.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:48 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has escalated its efforts to address the state's acute water scarcity by canceling all leaves for employees of the Jal Shakti Vibhag, a spokesperson declared on Tuesday.

The decision mandates that all officials remain at their postings, with those already on leave required to return immediately. High-ranking engineers are tasked with resolving the persistent shortage of drinking water and dealing with complaints regarding water distribution and supply scheme damages.

Amid a drought-like situation impacting all regions of the state, this proactive measure aims to alleviate the severe hardship being faced by residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

