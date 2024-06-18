Biden's Immigration Reform: New Hope for Non-Citizen Spouses

In a significant electoral year move, President Joe Biden has unveiled a plan aimed at potentially granting relief to hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants in the United States. The initiative, announced Tuesday, seeks to balance Biden's recent stringent measures on the southern border, which drew sharp criticism from advocates and Democratic lawmakers.

The policy will permit certain undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens to apply for permanent residency and eventual citizenship. According to senior administration officials, the rule could impact around 500,000 immigrants who have lived in the country for at least ten years and are married to U.S. citizens.

This announcement coincides with the 12th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Biden is expected to discuss further reforms, including easier access to established work visas for young immigrants currently benefiting from DACA.

