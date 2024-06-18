Left Menu

Biden's Immigration Reform: New Hope for Non-Citizen Spouses

President Joe Biden announces a new policy allowing certain undocumented spouses of US citizens to apply for permanent residency and eventual citizenship. Expected to affect up to half a million immigrants, this move balances a recent crackdown on the southern border, igniting support among advocates and lawmakers.

  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant electoral year move, President Joe Biden has unveiled a plan aimed at potentially granting relief to hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants in the United States. The initiative, announced Tuesday, seeks to balance Biden's recent stringent measures on the southern border, which drew sharp criticism from advocates and Democratic lawmakers.

The policy will permit certain undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens to apply for permanent residency and eventual citizenship. According to senior administration officials, the rule could impact around 500,000 immigrants who have lived in the country for at least ten years and are married to U.S. citizens.

This announcement coincides with the 12th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Biden is expected to discuss further reforms, including easier access to established work visas for young immigrants currently benefiting from DACA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

