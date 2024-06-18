CoDS Gen Anil Chauhan Unveils Joint Doctrine for Cyberspace Operations

In a significant move towards enhancing jointness and integration within the Indian Armed Forces, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan released the Joint Doctrine for Cyberspace Operations during the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) meeting. This keystone publication aims to provide comprehensive guidance for Commanders in conducting cyberspace operations in today's intricate military landscape.

The development of joint doctrines is a critical aspect of achieving synergy and integration within the military, and the Joint Doctrine for Cyberspace Operations marks a substantial advancement in this ongoing process. Cyberspace has emerged as a crucial and challenging domain alongside the traditional realms of Land, Sea, and Air. Unlike the defined territorial limits of these traditional domains, cyberspace is a global common with shared sovereignty, making it a unique and complex battlefield.

Hostile actions in cyberspace can significantly impact a nation's economy, social cohesion, political decision-making, and defensive capabilities. Therefore, integrating cyberspace operations into the national security framework is essential to leverage these operations to influence events across all operational environments and instruments of power.

The newly released doctrine emphasizes the importance of understanding the military aspects of cyberspace operations. It offers conceptual guidance for commanders, staff, and practitioners in planning and conducting operations in this domain. Additionally, it aims to raise awareness among warfighters at all levels about the strategic importance of cyberspace operations.

This doctrine represents a pivotal step in fortifying India's defense strategy in the cyber realm, reflecting the increasing recognition of cyberspace as a vital component of modern warfare.