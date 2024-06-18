Left Menu

Supreme Court Advocates Zero Tolerance for NEET-UG 2024 Negligence

The Supreme Court emphasized on June 18 that any negligence, even as minimal as 0.001%, in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 examination must be thoroughly addressed and resolved.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:05 IST
Supreme Court Advocates Zero Tolerance for NEET-UG 2024 Negligence
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Supreme Court stressed the importance of absolute precision in the administration of the NEET-UG 2024 examination. On Tuesday, June 18, the apex court noted that even a marginal negligence of 0.001% would not be tolerated and should receive rigorous scrutiny.

The court's firm stance highlights its commitment to ensuring a flawless examination process, safeguarding the interests of numerous aspiring medical students across the country. This directive underscores the judiciary's role in maintaining the credibility and integrity of national assessments.

It is imperative for all involved parties to adhere strictly to protocols, as any lapse, however minor, will be met with stringent measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024