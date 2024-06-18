Supreme Court Advocates Zero Tolerance for NEET-UG 2024 Negligence

In a significant development, the Supreme Court stressed the importance of absolute precision in the administration of the NEET-UG 2024 examination. On Tuesday, June 18, the apex court noted that even a marginal negligence of 0.001% would not be tolerated and should receive rigorous scrutiny.

The court's firm stance highlights its commitment to ensuring a flawless examination process, safeguarding the interests of numerous aspiring medical students across the country. This directive underscores the judiciary's role in maintaining the credibility and integrity of national assessments.

It is imperative for all involved parties to adhere strictly to protocols, as any lapse, however minor, will be met with stringent measures.

