Tragic Picnic Outing: Bus Overturns, Injuring 35 Students

A school picnic turned tragic when a bus carrying 40 students and 10 staff members overturned, injuring over 35 students. The accident happened late Saturday near Ratnal in Bishnah.

The bus was traveling back from a day-long excursion in Samba when the driver lost control after hitting a divider, leading to the bus overturning on Ring Road.

Swift action by rescuers ensured all injured students were moved promptly to a hospital. Officials confirmed that the condition of the injured remains stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)