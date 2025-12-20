Left Menu

Tragic Picnic Outing: Bus Overturns, Injuring 35 Students

A school trip went awry as a bus carrying students back from a picnic overturned, injuring 35 students. Late Saturday, near Ratnal in Bishnah, the driver lost control after hitting a divider. Rescuers quickly transported the injured to the hospital; everyone is in stable condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-12-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A school picnic turned tragic when a bus carrying 40 students and 10 staff members overturned, injuring over 35 students. The accident happened late Saturday near Ratnal in Bishnah.

The bus was traveling back from a day-long excursion in Samba when the driver lost control after hitting a divider, leading to the bus overturning on Ring Road.

Swift action by rescuers ensured all injured students were moved promptly to a hospital. Officials confirmed that the condition of the injured remains stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

