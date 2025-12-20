Tragic Picnic Outing: Bus Overturns, Injuring 35 Students
A school trip went awry as a bus carrying students back from a picnic overturned, injuring 35 students. Late Saturday, near Ratnal in Bishnah, the driver lost control after hitting a divider. Rescuers quickly transported the injured to the hospital; everyone is in stable condition.
A school picnic turned tragic when a bus carrying 40 students and 10 staff members overturned, injuring over 35 students. The accident happened late Saturday near Ratnal in Bishnah.
The bus was traveling back from a day-long excursion in Samba when the driver lost control after hitting a divider, leading to the bus overturning on Ring Road.
Swift action by rescuers ensured all injured students were moved promptly to a hospital. Officials confirmed that the condition of the injured remains stable.
