Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges Centre to Withhold Three New Criminal Laws

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called on the central government to withhold three new criminal laws. Citing insufficient state consultations and fundamental errors in the laws, Stalin requested revisions and broader stakeholder engagement.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:19 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday called on the central government to withhold the three new criminal laws set to take effect from July 1. He urged comprehensive consultations with all states and stakeholders before the enactments.

The new laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)—were passed hastily without adequate deliberation, Stalin said. He pointed out that these laws, replacing the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, were enacted without sufficient state government input.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Stalin criticized the process, highlighting the lack of opposition party involvement and the use of Sanskrit titles, which he claimed violated Article 348 of the Constitution, mandating laws to be in English. He emphasized the necessity for academic consultation, revision of educational syllabi, and capacity building in judiciary and law enforcement sectors.

