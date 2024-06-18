Gangster's Eid Call from Jail Sparks Probe

A video purportedly showing gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in conversation with Pakistan's gangster Shahzad Bhatti has triggered a significant probe by the Gujarat government. The footage, allegedly filmed from inside Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Prison, went viral on Tuesday. The 19-second video shows Bishnoi sending Eid-ul-Azha greetings to Bhatti.

As the authenticity of the video remains unverified, the Gujarat Home department, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has initiated a comprehensive investigation. Education Minister Rushikesh Patel confirmed the inquiry, emphasizing that every aspect, including the video's age and veracity, will be scrutinized.

Bishnoi, a key suspect in the 2022 killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, was transferred to Ahmedabad from Punjab in August 2023 for a drug smuggling case. His continued influence and ability to communicate with associates from within prison walls have raised alarms about security lapses.

