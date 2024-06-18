Left Menu

Gangster's Eid Call from Jail Sparks Probe

A video allegedly showing Lawrence Bishnoi, an inmate at Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Prison, communicating with Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Eid prompted the Gujarat government to order an investigation. The video has raised concerns about Bishnoi's ability to operate freely from behind bars, leading to a detailed inquiry.

18-06-2024
A video purportedly showing gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in conversation with Pakistan's gangster Shahzad Bhatti has triggered a significant probe by the Gujarat government. The footage, allegedly filmed from inside Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Prison, went viral on Tuesday. The 19-second video shows Bishnoi sending Eid-ul-Azha greetings to Bhatti.

As the authenticity of the video remains unverified, the Gujarat Home department, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has initiated a comprehensive investigation. Education Minister Rushikesh Patel confirmed the inquiry, emphasizing that every aspect, including the video's age and veracity, will be scrutinized.

Bishnoi, a key suspect in the 2022 killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, was transferred to Ahmedabad from Punjab in August 2023 for a drug smuggling case. His continued influence and ability to communicate with associates from within prison walls have raised alarms about security lapses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

