Tripura Govt Reappoints Retired Officers for Immigration Centres

The Tripura government has moved to reappoint 67 retired police officers on contract to manage upcoming immigration centres at Agartala Airport and Integrated Checkposts at Nischintapur and Sabroom, said Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Tuesday.

The decision addresses a shortage of CISF personnel at MBB Airport, as international flights between Agartala and Chittagong are set to commence soon.

According to Chowdhury, the state cabinet has approved the proposal, which will be communicated to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The immigration centre's announcement at the MBB Airport will trigger the deployment of these retired officers on a contract basis.

