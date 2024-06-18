Colorado Nightclub Shooter Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime Charges

Anderson Lee Aldrich, responsible for the deadly shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub, has admitted to 50 federal hate crime charges. The plea agreement, reached on Tuesday, spares Aldrich the death penalty but entails multiple life sentences and a total of 190 years for additional offenses.

Federal prosecutors argue that the attack on Club Q, a sanctuary for the LGBTQ+ community, was premeditated and driven by bias. Aldrich, 24, who has already pleaded guilty to state charges, did not reveal a clear motivation but described accusations of hate motivation as "completely off base."

During the hearing, the courtroom learned about the meticulous planning behind the attack, including a drawn map of Club Q and detailed instructions on handling an active shooter. The prosecution emphasized the significance of recognizing the attack as a hate crime for both the victims and the broader community.

