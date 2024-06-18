Left Menu

Global Dignitaries to Attend President-elect Ramaphosa's Inauguration

Updated: 18-06-2024 22:37 IST
Dignitaries from around the world, including current and former Heads of State and Governments, are set to attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the Presidency.

The ceremony, scheduled to take place amidst a gathering of South African and international guests, will include South African royalty, Members of Parliament, representatives from political parties, leaders of organized labor, business figures, civil society organizations, religious leaders, and individuals recognized for their achievements in various fields.

Among the anticipated attendees are representatives from regional, continental, and international organizations such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African Union (AU), and the United Nations (UN).

The Presidency confirmed the participation of at least 18 current Heads of State and Government, along with three former Heads of State and Government, with additional confirmations still forthcoming.

High-level delegations from countries including the Kingdom of eSwatini, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Republics of Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, and Tanzania, as well as from Uganda, China, Egypt, Palestine, and Cuba, are expected to attend.

President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa conducted a walkabout at the venue on Tuesday to assess the state of readiness. Members of the public are encouraged to utilize the park and ride facilities at Tshwane Showgrounds, where they can park their cars and take a free bus to the Union Buildings.

The day's program will begin with a cultural program for the public on the South Lawns of the Union Buildings at 9am, followed by the formal inauguration proceedings starting at 11am.

For further details, the public is directed to visit https://inauguration2024.dcdt.gov.za. 

