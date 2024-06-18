Left Menu

Two Men Arrested for Stealing 318 Brand New Apple iPhones Worth Rs 3.5 Crore

Two men were arrested for stealing 318 brand new Apple iPhones worth Rs 3.5 crore from a warehouse in Delhi. Identified as Mandeep Singh and Sachin, the accused were tracked using GPS and CCTV footage. Police recovered the stolen phones from various locations in Haryana.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 22:34 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing 318 brand new Apple iPhones worth Rs 3.5 crore from a warehouse in Delhi's Mahipalpur, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Mandeep Singh (31) of Bamnoli village, Delhi, and Sachin (25) of Panchkula, Haryana, were apprehended following a detailed investigation involving CCTV footage and GPS tracking.

On June 17, an FIR was registered based on a complaint by warehouse owner Rameshwar Singh. The iPhones were intended for distribution across northern India, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena.

The police formed a special team to investigate. CCTV footage revealed the suspects, who were later found in Panchkula. The police recovered seven iPhones from their possession and 311 more from Singh's residence in Bamnoli.

Mandeep Singh, employed as a driver for the complainant, had absconded, disabling his mobile phone and removing the GPS from the vehicle. 'He tried to mislead the police by re-installing the GPS and abandoning the vehicle in Samalkha,' Meena said.

