Hoax Bomb Threats Disrupt SSKM Hospital and Rabindra Bharati University

State-run SSKM Hospital and Rabindra Bharati University received bomb threat emails, prompting searches and police investigations. However, the threats were hoaxes. Police are tracing the email source and urge the public not to panic.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities at the state-run SSKM Hospital and Rabindra Bharati University were thrown into a frenzy on Tuesday after receiving bomb threat emails, prompting an immediate search and investigation by the police, officials reported.

Despite the scare, the threat emails were subsequently determined to be hoaxes, officials confirmed.

Police teams and bomb squad units were dispatched to both locations, but the searches yielded no suspicious findings, an officer noted. The Kolkata Police's cyber section has initiated an investigation to trace the emails' origin. 'We urge the public not to panic. Adequate measures are being taken, and personnel will remain stationed at these institutions,' the officer stated.

