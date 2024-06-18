Left Menu

India Inc Voices Concerns Over Digital Competition Bill 2024

India Inc raised concerns over the draft Digital Competition Bill 2024 in a meeting chaired by MeitY Secretary S Krishnan. IAMAI proposed recommendations, highlighting unfairness in dual legislation. The bill seeks to impose obligations on large digital firms to ensure fair competition, receiving mixed industry reactions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 22:52 IST
India Inc Voices Concerns Over Digital Competition Bill 2024
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, India Inc expressed concerns regarding the draft Digital Competition Bill 2024 at a meeting chaired by MeitY Secretary S Krishnan. Originally scheduled for June 13 but postponed, the meeting saw participation from the Competition Commission of India and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) presented recommendations against the Dual Legislation, arguing that the current Competition Act and the new bill are unfair. IAMAI criticized the broad definition of significant digital players, which it believes includes all digital firms. They proposed that unresolved issues could be addressed by amending the IT Act and the Competition Act.

Introduced in February by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the new bill imposes several obligations on large digital firms, including those with a global turnover exceeding USD 30 billion. The proposal has received mixed reactions from industry stakeholders, with strong opposition from big tech firms but support from others, including the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF). MeitY is expected to hold further consultations before finalizing any actions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024