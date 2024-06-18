Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Takes Proactive Steps for Flood Prevention Along Ghaggar River

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday personally visited flood-prone areas along the Ghaggar river to oversee preparations for flood prevention ahead of the upcoming monsoon season.

Accompanied by top government officials, Mann's visit marked a departure from past practices where leaders would only arrive after floods had occurred. "Earlier, such visits were mere photo ops," Mann remarked, emphasizing his commitment to proactive assessment and effective flood management.

The chief minister highlighted initiatives such as the redesigning of seasonal rivulets, strengthening river embankments, and compiling a database for emergency responses. Additionally, over 2.50 lakh sand bags will be strategically stored to prevent breaches, and road repairs in flood-hit areas have commenced, Mann assured.

