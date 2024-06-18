Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Takes Proactive Steps for Flood Prevention Along Ghaggar River

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited flood-prone areas along the Ghaggar river to inspect preparations for flood prevention ahead of the monsoon. Mann emphasized the importance of proactive measures, including strengthening river embankments and emergency response systems, to minimize loss of life and property.

PTI | Sangrur | Updated: 18-06-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 23:38 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Takes Proactive Steps for Flood Prevention Along Ghaggar River
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday personally visited flood-prone areas along the Ghaggar river to oversee preparations for flood prevention ahead of the upcoming monsoon season.

Accompanied by top government officials, Mann's visit marked a departure from past practices where leaders would only arrive after floods had occurred. "Earlier, such visits were mere photo ops," Mann remarked, emphasizing his commitment to proactive assessment and effective flood management.

The chief minister highlighted initiatives such as the redesigning of seasonal rivulets, strengthening river embankments, and compiling a database for emergency responses. Additionally, over 2.50 lakh sand bags will be strategically stored to prevent breaches, and road repairs in flood-hit areas have commenced, Mann assured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024