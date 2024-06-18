Pune Businessman Duped of Rs 50 Lakh by Fake PMO Officials

A 49-year-old businessman from Pune was swindled out of Rs 50 lakh by a couple impersonating officials from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), according to the police on Tuesday.

Authorities identified the suspects as Kashmira Pawar (29) and her husband Ganesh Gaikwad, residents of Satara in western Maharashtra. The duo allegedly conned the businessman under the guise of securing a government contract.

Police said that based on the complaint, the couple has been charged under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention). The victim, a contractor, met the couple through a mutual contact.

''Pawar falsely represented herself as a PMO advisor and promised the businessman a lucrative government contract. She secured Rs 50 lakh from him via RTGS (online transfer),'' explained an officer from Bundgarden police station, where the case has been filed.

The fraudulent activity occurred between December 2019 and March 2022, leading the businessman to eventually approach the police after realizing the deceit. ''We have registered a case, but no arrests have been made so far,'' the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)