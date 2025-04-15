Delhi's Bold Moves: Wage Hike and Educational Rights at Forefront
The Delhi Government has raised minimum wages effective April 2025, benefiting unskilled to graduate workers. Separately, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tackled parental concerns on school harassment, urging strict compliance with educational laws and announcing investigations into complaints, underscoring a 'Zero Tolerance' policy towards educational misconduct.
In a significant move, the Delhi Government has announced a hike in minimum wages for workers across all categories, effective from April 1, 2025. The revised wages mean that unskilled workers will earn Rs 18,456 monthly, while those with graduate qualifications will see their salaries increase to Rs 24,356. This adjustment has been made to account for inflation, providing much-needed financial relief to the labor force.
Moreover, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed pressing concerns from parents about purported harassment by certain schools. She asserted that no institution holds the power to intimidate parents or students or arbitrarily escalate fees. Gupta highlighted the existence of strict rules governing schools and warned of consequences for those found in violation.
In a related development, Gupta responded to grievances presented during a public dialogue session concerning Queen Mary School in Model Town. Allegations were made regarding improper fee collection and child expulsions. The Chief Minister assured that inquiries were underway, reaffirming a 'Zero Tolerance' stance on injustice, exploitation, and irregularities, reiterating the government's commitment to transparency and children's educational rights.
