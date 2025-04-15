Left Menu

Delhi's Bold Moves: Wage Hike and Educational Rights at Forefront

The Delhi Government has raised minimum wages effective April 2025, benefiting unskilled to graduate workers. Separately, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tackled parental concerns on school harassment, urging strict compliance with educational laws and announcing investigations into complaints, underscoring a 'Zero Tolerance' policy towards educational misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:43 IST
Delhi's Bold Moves: Wage Hike and Educational Rights at Forefront
Delhi cm Rekha Gupta (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Delhi Government has announced a hike in minimum wages for workers across all categories, effective from April 1, 2025. The revised wages mean that unskilled workers will earn Rs 18,456 monthly, while those with graduate qualifications will see their salaries increase to Rs 24,356. This adjustment has been made to account for inflation, providing much-needed financial relief to the labor force.

Moreover, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed pressing concerns from parents about purported harassment by certain schools. She asserted that no institution holds the power to intimidate parents or students or arbitrarily escalate fees. Gupta highlighted the existence of strict rules governing schools and warned of consequences for those found in violation.

In a related development, Gupta responded to grievances presented during a public dialogue session concerning Queen Mary School in Model Town. Allegations were made regarding improper fee collection and child expulsions. The Chief Minister assured that inquiries were underway, reaffirming a 'Zero Tolerance' stance on injustice, exploitation, and irregularities, reiterating the government's commitment to transparency and children's educational rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025